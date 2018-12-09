Falcons start looking at future as losing season nears an end

Getty Images

The Falcons guaranteed themselves a losing season on Sunday as they fell to 4-9 in Green Bay, but the usual result came with some different members in the cast.

Ty Sambrailo started at right tackle in place of Ryan Schraeder while rookie defensive back Isaiah Oliver and running back Brian Hill saw more playing time than they had in past weeks. Head coach Dan Quinn said those moves were “definitely by design” and that he told the team that they have to embrace change given how things have played out.

“You’ve got to make changes that are consistent and playing better,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whether if its turnovers or our style. All of that contributes to not scoring or allowing points to go. That’s what I told the team today.”

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said that the changes the team will embrace this offseason will not include moves with Quinn or General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, but more losses won’t do much to stop people from wondering if Blank will change his mind.