Frank Gore now fifth in all-time scrimmage yards

AP

Dolphins running back Frank Gore now ranks fifth all time in yards from scrimmage.

He passed LaDainian Tomlinson in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Gore entered the game 42 yards behind the Hall of Famer, who had 18,456 yards from scrimmage in his career.

Gore, 35, already has 49 rushing yards on four carries.

The Dolphins lead the Patriots 7-6 after the first quarter, though New England is on the doorstep of regaining the lead after blocking a punt.

Jerry Rice is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards from scrimmage with 23,540, with Emmitt Smith second (21,579), Walter Payton third (21,264) and Marshall Faulk fourth (19,154). All of those are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.