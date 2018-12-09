George Kittle’s ramble puts 49ers up 13-0 on Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are ostensibly in the playoff hunt, their 6-6 record putting them within striking distance in the AFC.

But until they figure out how to stop George Kittle, that’s a moot point.

The 49ers tight end is having a dominant first half, as his team is up 13-0 on the Broncos.

Kittle just caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens, and has five catches for 179 yards on the day.

The Broncos, meanwhile, have 39 yards midway through the second quarter, as their offense hasn’t figured out any answers against the 2-10 49ers.