Giants “could smell blood in the water” right away

Getty Images

Washington was starting Mark Sanchez at quarterback and an offensive line riddled by injuries against the Giants on Sunday and the Giants knew they could take advantage of that situation.

They opened the scoring when Curtis Riley returned a Sanchez interception nine yards for a score, picked him off again later in the game and sacked him five times before Jay Gruden called for Josh Johnson with Washington down 40-0 in the third quarter.

Giants defensive end Josh Mauro said that the Giants came into the game full of confidence that would give them an upper hand.

“We knew that they were hurting up front,” Mauro said, via NJ.com. “We took an aggressive mindset that we could really attack these guys, and there was some blood in the water right from the get-go. We could smell blood in the water based on the guys that they were rolling with up front, and the fact that they were on their third quarterback. You have to take advantage of that as a defense.”

Johnson will get the start against the Jaguars next weekend and his mobility gives him a fighting chance on some of the plays that left Sanchez as target practice for the Giants. That still might not be enough to snap a losing streak that’s up to five games as Washington’s season swirls down the drain.