Giants get on the board by picking off Mark Sanchez

AP

The Giants offense looks atrocious in the early going in Washington, so it’s good for them that the Washington offense is even worse.

The Giants were able to down a Riley Dixon punt at the 2-yard-line and Washington had Mark Sanchez come out throwing on the ensuing drive. That decision did not go all that well for them.

Giants cornerback Curtis Riley caught the pass after teammate Kareem Martin tipped it and he ran nine yards for the first points of the game. Aldrick Rosas‘ extra point made it 7-0 Giants with just over 2:30 minutes to play in the opening quarter.

The two teams had combined for four first downs and six punts to that point, so Riley’s score might hold up.