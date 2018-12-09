Giants on their way to easy win in Washington

Getty Images

The Giants have had plenty of bad days over the last two years, but Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty good one.

Saquon Barkley ran for a 78-yard touchdown and has 159 rushing yards at halftime as the Giants have rolled over a bedraggled Washington squad on their way to a 34-0 lead. While strange things can happen in the NFL, the prospect of this Mark Sanchez-led Washington offense coming back from that deficit would be a miracle of proportions usually reserved for sacred texts.

Barkley added a 52-yard run late in the second quarter to set up Eli Manning‘s second touchdown pass of the day. The rookie is now up to 1,113 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns on the year and his arrival will be the bright spot of the Giants season regardless of what their record looks like in a few weeks.

Bright spots have been nearly impossible to find for Washington unless you really, really like watching Tress Way punt the ball. Sanchez has thrown two interceptions, they have 60 total yards of offense and the prospect of playing 30 more minutes this week may have some players calling Vontae Davis for advice about how to handle the situation.