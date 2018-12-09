Giants roll to 40-16 win in Washington

Getty Images

The Giants finally took a look at Kyle Lauletta, but there’s no signal that a changing of the guard is at hand.

The Giants went up 40-0 before the end of the third quarter and they decided to give their fourth-round pick a chance to run the offense over the final 15 minutes of their laugher in Washington. Lauletta didn’t complete any of his five pass attempts and threw an interception, but the Giants still hung on for a 40-16 win.

Saquon Barkley played a big role in building that lead as he ran for 159 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the game. Barkley finished with 170 yards on the ground to set a new high for his rookie season and push him well past 1,000 rushing yards for the season.

Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes before halftime and added a third in the third quarter to help the Giants to their fourth win in the last five games. Those wins have all come with backups starting at quarterback for the opposing team, so it will be interesting to see how the Giants weigh their recent upturn when deciding about their plans at quarterback this offseason.

The backup to start for Washington on Sunday was Mark Sanchez, but he was yanked in the third quarter in favor of Josh Johnson. Johnson ran for one touchdown and threw for another in his first regular season playing time since 2013. That’s a lot more than Sanchez — two interceptions, five sacks and six completions — managed, which will likely lead Washington to consider starting Johnson next week.

While the Giants were playing a relaxed defense, Johnson’s mobility is something that could help given how little resistance the Washington offensive line provides against opposing pass rushers.

The loss all but scuttles any lingering playoff hopes that might have existed in Washington. Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who didn’t play due to a quad injury, said he wanted to be a spoiler on that front and the Giants can try to do the same to the Titans next weekend.