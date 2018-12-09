Jets block FG at whistle, trail 17-13 at halftime

AP

The Bills drafted Josh Allen for his arm, but he may wind up as their leading rusher this season.

Allen entered Sunday’s game in need of 90 yards to overtake LeSean McCoy for the team’s lead and he’s just four yards away from the top spot. Allen has 87 rushing yards and a touchdown while McCoy ran for just one yard before hurting his hamstring, so chances are good the day will end with Allen in first place.

Allen’s running exploits have pushed him to 321 yards over the last three weeks, which is the most for any quarterback over a three-game span in the Super Bowl era. Michael Vick, who was rarely cited as a comp for Allen as he prepared for the draft, had the previous record.

It might not end with a Bills win if the Jets special teams keeps making plays. Andre Roberts returned a pair of kickoffs into Bills territory and the Jets turned that good field position into 10 points that put them down 17-13 before the Bills’ final drive of the half. Buffalo had a chance to add to that lead, but Henry Anderson blocked a Steven Hauschka field goal attempt to keep the deficit at four points.

Hauschka was shaken up while being blocked during the return and injuries have been a factor for both sides on Sunday. In addition to McCoy, the Bills offense saw wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Robert Foster leave the game. McKenzie returned to the game and the Jets saw quarterback Sam Darnold miss one drive with a foot injury. Running back Isaiah Crowell is questionable to return with a toe injury as well.