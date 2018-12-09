Jets come back to snap six-game losing streak

Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Darnold authored his first game-winning drive as an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets trailed 14-3 in the first half, but came back to tie the game at 20 in the fourth quarter before falling behind again on a Steven Hauschka field goal with 2:35 to play. Darnold and the Jets started their next drive at their own 39-yard line thanks to a good Andre Roberts kickoff return and they moved most of the way to the end zone on a 37-yard strike to wide receiver Robby Anderson.

The Bills would tighten up inside the 5-yard-line, but Elijah McGuire was able to break through for a one-yard score and the Jets defense made the 27-23 lead hold up for a win when Trumaine Johnson picked off Josh Allen. The victory ends a six-game losing streak for the Jets and keeps the race for last place in the AFC East alive as we head into the final three weeks of the regular season.

It was Allen’s second interception of the game and he also lost a fumble, which are mistakes to lament while continuing to marvel at his success as a runner. Allen ran for 101 yards on Sunday to become the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to run for at least 100 yards in two straight games. Allen also has the post-Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a quarterback over a three-game span and is now the Bills’ rushing leader for the season.

The latter mark came because LeSean McCoy was done for the day with a hamstring injury after picking up one yard on two carries. The Bills also saw linebacker Matt Milano carted off in the final minutes of the game, so there was pain on and off the scoreboard for Buffalo.

It looked like there might be some for the Jets as Darnold went to the locker room after the team’s opening drive. Darnold was out the previous three games with a foot injury and that was the impetus for his trip to the back, but he returned after missing one possession.

Darnold was 16-of-24 for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his return to the starting lineup. The touchdown was the result of Darnold keeping a play alive with his legs long enough to find Anderson in the end zone and their connection before the game-winning score was another highlight for the rookie.