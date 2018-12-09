Joe Flacco inactive for Ravens vs. Chiefs

Getty Images

The Lamar Jackson Experience will continue unfettered.

The Ravens have made quarterback Joe Flacco inactive today, meaning Jackson remains the unquestioned starter for at least another week. Robert Griffin III will be Jackson’s backup.

Flacco was expected to be active and serve as Jackson’s backup, but the Ravens have decided to punt on that. Flacco has another week to get completely healthy.

Whether he gets the starting job back when he is completely healthy remains to be seen. But if the Ravens can pull the upset over the Chiefs and improve to 4-0 behind Jackson, it seems extremely unlikely that Flacco would get the starting job back. Flacco will definitely not play today, and he might not ever start for the Ravens again.