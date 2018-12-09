Joe Philbin throws red flag twice early, loses both challenges

Getty Images

Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin apparently missed having the ability to throw the red flag.

Philbin, the former Dolphins coach, did it twice in the first 100 seconds of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. And Philbin lost both challenges.

In each case, Philbin questioned whether a play ruled a catch on the field by Falcons receiver Julio Jones was in fact an incompletion. New York disagreed, twice.

And so Philbin has no challenges left. Which at least gives him one less thing to worry about during the final 58-plus minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, the Falcons completed their first drive of the game with a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan to Jones.