Jon Gruden has no comment on report Reggie McKenzie is on way out

Posted by Josh Alper on December 9, 2018, 8:48 PM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders came up with their biggest highlight of the season on Sunday when Derek Carr threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes in a 24-21 victory over the Steelers.

There haven’t been many moments of celebration like that this year, but the hope is that the Raiders can build better teams in the year to come. Before Sunday’s game, there was a report that General Manager Reggie McKenzie will cease to be part of that effort once the season comes to an end and head coach Jon Gruden was asked about it after the win.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re going to build this team back. I know that. We’re going to bring the Raiders back.”

When Gruden returned to the Raiders, the feeling was that he’d call most of the personnel shots and that shift would eventually lead to McKenzie’s departure.

13 responses to "Jon Gruden has no comment on report Reggie McKenzie is on way out

  3. “When Gruden returned to the Raiders, the feeling was that he’d call most of the personnel shots and that shift would eventually lead to McKenzie’s departure.”
    ========================================================================================================

    Well if this is true why is this even being brought up? Surely there are better headlines out there.

  4. Given what a classy guy Reggie McKenzie is he must be so excited to leave the Raider dumpster-fire and that trash heap of a city.

  7. I think everyone knew this was coming back last december when Gruden was announced in the first place. Regardless if theres a GM replacing him we all knew Reggie was heading out the door.

    Reggie deserves a statue or section in the new stadium dedicated to him for what he did for this team, hell in 5 years when the Gruden experiment ultimately fails i hope we bring him back.

    He wasnt perfect and def had some bad luck with first round picks. But he was able to build a competitive team in a respectable amount of time and especially considering where the team was before he got here. Reggies got an eye when it comes to those middle round and post draft prospects.

  11. He drafted a Hall of Famer and a #1 receiver. He just paid an average QB first and lost both of them and now has nothing to show for it. As far as the power structure goes, he should be gone. He hasn’t done a good job outside of those two major hits. However, if Raider fans think this moron is going to fix it, lord help you. His coaching is not only antiquated but he’s a moron when it comes to personnel.

  12. Two years ago the Raidah’s! looked like a budding Category 5 Super Team.

    Then Carr gets hurt.

    Then Gruden comes in.

    Feel bad for Raiders fans. They were looking like a legitimate franchise for a minute too.

  13. Too bad he’s, done a good job on the contract side. Just not as well on picking personnel or drafting. Hopefully Gruden doesn’t take us back to old Davis type contracts.

