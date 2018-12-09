Jon Gruden has no comment on report Reggie McKenzie is on way out

Getty Images

The Raiders came up with their biggest highlight of the season on Sunday when Derek Carr threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes in a 24-21 victory over the Steelers.

There haven’t been many moments of celebration like that this year, but the hope is that the Raiders can build better teams in the year to come. Before Sunday’s game, there was a report that General Manager Reggie McKenzie will cease to be part of that effort once the season comes to an end and head coach Jon Gruden was asked about it after the win.

“I don’t have any comment on that,” Gruden said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’re going to build this team back. I know that. We’re going to bring the Raiders back.”

When Gruden returned to the Raiders, the feeling was that he’d call most of the personnel shots and that shift would eventually lead to McKenzie’s departure.