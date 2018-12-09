Josh Allen keeps running, Bills go up 7-0

AP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had 234 rushing yards over the last two games for the Bills and he’s off to another good start as a runner this Sunday.

Allen ran for eight yards on a sneak, scrambled for 31 yards a couple of plays later and then ended Buffalo’s first offensive possession of the day with a six-yard touchdown run. It looked like Allen might have fumbled on the way into the end zone, but he recovered the ball and a review made no change to the initial ruling.

Allen had one other short run and has 48 yards on the ground so far. He entered the day 90 yards behind LeSean McCoy for the team lead on that front and has cut that down to 53 yards already.

Allen also completed two passes and was on the receiving end of a hit from Jordan Jenkins after a handoff that led to a personal foul on an eventful drive for the rookie quarterback.