Josh Dobbs in at QB for Steelers to start second half

The Steelers went into halftime with a 14-10 lead after Ben Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for a touchdown, but Roethlisberger was not on the field as the Steelers tried to extend that lead to open the third quarter.

Josh Dobbs was on the field with the offense after halftime with Roethlisberger remaining in the locker room. The Steelers announced that Roethlisberger is questionable to return with a rib injury. Roethlisberger took a big hit shortly before halftime and that may have been when the injury occurred.

Dobbs ran once for five yards and threw a pair of incompletions as the Steeler punted to open the second half.

The Steelers are also without running back James Conner, so ending their two-game losing streak may come down to the performances of multiple offensive backups.