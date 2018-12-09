Kyle Lauletta opens career with an interception

Getty Images

There were a lot of people asking when rookie Kyle Lauletta might get his chance to play quarterback for the Giants and the backdrop for those questions was usually a poor performance by Eli Manning.

Naturally that means Lauletta’s first taste of NFL action comes in a game that’s seen Manning throw three touchdown passes.

The Giants have used those scores and other trips to the end zone to build a 40-0 lead over Washington and that meant Giants coach Pat Shurmur turned to Lauletta to open the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Lauletta’s first pass was incomplete and his second was picked off by linebacker Mason Foster for a rare Washington highlight.

The turnover means Josh Johnson will be back in the game as Washington also made a quarterback change, although the move from Mark Sanchez to Johnson was made for different reasons.