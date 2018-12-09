Late TD pass, blocked field goal lift Raiders over Steelers

AP

Ben Roethlisberger returned from injury to lead a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but the storybook ending belonged to the Raiders.

Carr hit tight end Derek Carrier for a six-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in Sunday’s game to give the Raiders a 24-21 win over the Steelers. Carr helped set up the winner by hitting four passes for 68 yards, including a 37-yarder to Seth Roberts that set the Raiders up inside the 10-yard-line. The Raiders would pick up just one yard on their next three plays, but Carr found Carrier without anyone in front of him on fourth down.

The Raiders would pick up 48 yards when James Washington lateraled to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a big gain that set up a field goal try at the buzzer. Chris Boswell slipped on his approach and the Raiders blocked the field goal to seal the win as time expired.

Roethlisberger hurt his ribs late in the first half and gave way to Josh Dobbs, who threw an interception and failed to move the offense in the second half. The Steelers were able to hold onto a lead because the Raiders weren’t much better on offense and kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties — 13 for 130 yards — before Carr led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Carr took the Raiders 73 yards on 14 plays on that drive and hit tight end Lee Smith for a touchdown to cap it off. Carr was 25-of-34 for 322 yards on one of his best days of the season. The win leaves the Raiders with a 3-10 record as they head to Cincinnati next week.

That score brought Roethlisberger back into the game and he quickly moved the Steelers on a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard score by JuJu Smith-Schuster. That was Smith-Schuster’s second score of the game and he was in position to be a hero until Boswell’s kick went awry.

The loss drops the Steelers to 7-5-1, but they didn’t lose ground to the Ravens because the Chiefs were able to handle Baltimore. Pittsburgh will now return home to face the Patriots and another loss may not leave them with a piece of the AFC North lead.