Late TD pass, blocked field goal lift Raiders over Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on December 9, 2018, 7:36 PM EST
AP

Ben Roethlisberger returned from injury to lead a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but the storybook ending belonged to the Raiders.

Carr hit tight end Derek Carrier for a six-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left in Sunday’s game to give the Raiders a 24-21 win over the Steelers. Carr helped set up the winner by hitting four passes for 68 yards, including a 37-yarder to Seth Roberts that set the Raiders up inside the 10-yard-line. The Raiders would pick up just one yard on their next three plays, but Carr found Carrier without anyone in front of him on fourth down.

The Raiders would pick up 48 yards when James Washington lateraled to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a big gain that set up a field goal try at the buzzer. Chris Boswell slipped on his approach and the Raiders blocked the field goal to seal the win as time expired.

Roethlisberger hurt his ribs late in the first half and gave way to Josh Dobbs, who threw an interception and failed to move the offense in the second half. The Steelers were able to hold onto a lead because the Raiders weren’t much better on offense and kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties — 13 for 130 yards — before Carr led a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Carr took the Raiders 73 yards on 14 plays on that drive and hit tight end Lee Smith for a touchdown to cap it off. Carr was 25-of-34 for 322 yards on one of his best days of the season. The win leaves the Raiders with a 3-10 record as they head to Cincinnati next week.

That score brought Roethlisberger back into the game and he quickly moved the Steelers on a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a one-yard score by JuJu Smith-Schuster. That was Smith-Schuster’s second score of the game and he was in position to be a hero until Boswell’s kick went awry.

The loss drops the Steelers to 7-5-1, but they didn’t lose ground to the Ravens because the Chiefs were able to handle Baltimore. Pittsburgh will now return home to face the Patriots and another loss may not leave them with a piece of the AFC North lead.

37 responses to “Late TD pass, blocked field goal lift Raiders over Steelers

  6. Steelers Season is unfortunately done baring the ravens choking over the mext 3 weeks.

    Incoming Pats and Saints beatdowns followed by a home win over the chargers to finish 8-7-1 after starting 7-2-1

  7. You can’t blame the officials, they did everything humanly possible to hand this game to the Steelers.

    That the NFL wants us to believe the officiating is fair is insulting after watching this game.

  10. wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm
    steelers got robbed by the refs

    They will crush the patsies next week

    The only reason the Steelers were in it in the 4th quarter is because of terrible call after terrible call. Seriously do you even watch the games or just look at the box score and come to the comments to spew garbage?

  12. So so predictable; again within first 10 minutes of game I knew this would be yet another loss to a terrible team on the road. How long are the Rooneys going to accept the mediocrity that is Tomlins trademark? Terrible game planning, no in game adjustments and poor decisions at the end of the games. You either let them walk in for the TD to give your offense more time or call some timeouts.

    Also; if Roethlisberger was capable of returning why do you wait until your last possession? 4 point lead was not going to hold up and every Steelers fan knew it. As for Boswell I don’t care how much money you just gave him or how good he was last year be needs to go now.

  14. I don’t feel as bad now about the Pats in Miami after hearing about the Kneelers. I thought the Pats D was bad but at least the Fins are not trying to tank the season like the Raiders are. If you can’t beat a team that doesn’t want to win then you must be really really bad.

  16. wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm
    steelers got robbed by the refs

    They will crush the patsies next week
    **************************************************
    Either you didn’t watch the game or you’re blind.

    For your sake I hope you didn’t watch it.

  19. Unbelievable. The Steelers have lost to the Raiders (who were 2-10) and the 49ers (who are 3-10 after today’s win). Then they threw another game away to the Chargers and another to the Broncos. Talk about pulling defeat out of the hands of victory. They may be lucky to win another game this year. I can’t wait to hear Tomlin’s excuses about today’s pathetic performance by a team supposed to be headed for the playoffs.

  21. wib22 says:
    December 9, 2018 at 7:38 pm
    steelers got robbed by the refs

    They will crush the patsies next week
    ————————————————-

    Do you ever actually watch any games chip?

  22. Hold up the Steelers actually lost to the Raiders? Hahahahahaha. Oh and if Derek Carr lit the Steelers up imagine what a ticked off Tom Brady will do to the Steelers next week.

  24. The mighty Steelers are 0-4 against the afc west, good thing they play in the soft north.If balloon boy Ben was as tough as yinzer’s and the media make him out to be, he would have stayed in the game. Such a warrior!

  25. The Raiders gave the Chiefs and the Rams all they could handle. They should have won both games. The team has looked like they’ve gotten a handle on Gruden’s new playbook the last 3 or 4 weeks. Everyone is buying into Gruden. They’ve got 4 picks in the top 36 or so picks in the upcoming draft. They could still acquire more picks before the draft. Next season is going to be fun. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes, but there should be several cities rolling out the red carpet for the Raiders next season. The mayor of Oakland might save her job if she can convince the Raiders to return for one final season. Just Win Baby!

  27. Is there still a debate on where Tomlin ranks among NFL coaches? Message to Rooneys – follow the Packers example and dust this guy now. Routinely out prepared, out game planned, out adjusted at half, and has zero ability to be anything other than a cheerleader when they are front running.

    I know the 50 years with only 3 coaches graphic looks great before the game, but the L after should be your high sign to go get coach #4. These players need a guy who can be tough with them, not busy being their best buddy.

  28. So the AFC East is weak division according to haters. Our brothers the Dolphins did a better hook and ladder pass than the Steelers. And oh… thanks Raiders.

  29. Tomlin saving timeouts like they are 5 year contract extensions.

    He needs gone now…

    Finding new ways to lose every week.

  36. Well, that played out pretty much like I figured, a skin of the teeth win or a loss. The Steelers are done. Sure, they MAY make the playoffs, but how far will they go with an imposter head coach, a kicker that can’t kick, and now even equipment guys that can’t get the right cleats to the players etc. In other words, the problems are endless. Highly doubtful BR wanted to stay on the sideline. That is the arrogance of Tomlin. I’m sure he felt the Steelers could hold that insurmountable lead because, you know, they play so well in Oakland. Steelers have everything to play for, and they lay an egg. They might beat the Pats, but I’m not holding my breath. The only reason for that optimism is that the Pats are not playing lights out right now, and are losing to teams they should beat. The Saints will mop the floor with the Steelers in New Orleans. The entire staff, save Mike Munchak, needs crap canned.

  37. Looks like Little Ben has AFCWphobia. Denver, KC, Chargers and now Raiders cleaned the Steelers’ click. Hahahahahhahaha🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

