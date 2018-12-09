Lions win ugly in Arizona

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2018, 7:23 PM EST
Two bad teams with nothing but draft position to play for met in Arizona today, and the Lions were the less-bad team.

Detroit’s defense isn’t very good, but it was made to look good against an awful Cardinals offense that simply couldn’t do anything. Josh Rosen was throwing mostly short and safe passes, and when he threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Darius Slay, that basically sealed the game. The final score was 17-3, Lions.

Other than Slay’s big play, there wasn’t much to like in this game. Lions running back Zach Zenner ran the ball reasonably well and should probably start ahead of LeGarrette Blount in Detroit until Kerryon Johnson returns. But Zenner was the lone high point for the Lions’ offense; Matthew Stafford completed 15 of 23 passes for a brutally low 101 yards.

The Cardinals did little worth mentioning, other than Larry Fitzgerald getting his 1,282nd career catch to surpass Jerry Rice for the most receptions with one team in NFL history.

The Cardinals’ loss drops them to 3-10 and keeps them in contention for the first overall pick in the draft. The Lions’ win improves their record to 5-8.

  1. This game was a dog. Tim Brando, Brady Quinn and Shane Bacon were the announcers, that tells you all you need to know.

    At least with Jim Caldwell, we woke up to meaningful football every Sunday in December. But thanks to Bob Quinn & Matt Patricia, we don’t even have that anymore.

  3. It’s been awhile since the Lions were on this stage… competing for a top five pick. I had forgotten how stiff the competition is. I really felt like we were a team that could compete for maybe the 4th or even the 3rd pick. But after this game, I have to hand it to the cardinals. Predictable playcalling by Jim Bob cooter running every first down and taking almost no deep shots just wasn’t enough. The cardinals were prepared for it. No matter how bad the lions played today, they just weren’t getting out of there with a loss. The Cardinals earned that higher draft pick today. My Lions just didn’t do quite enough. Stafford throwing for 101 yards was nice and all, but is throwing a pick or two too much to ask? The lions of the Matt Millen era would have lost this game easily, and coasted to a 1st or 2nd pick overall. Back then I just took it for granted…

