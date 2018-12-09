Mark Sanchez out, Josh Johnson in for Washington

Getty Images

Mark Sanchez started for Washington on Sunday, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be finishing Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Sanchez was pulled for Josh Johnson in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with the Giants up 40-0. Sanchez threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and took five sacks while completing 6-of-14 passes for 38 yards.

It’s the first regular season work for Johnson since the 2013 season. He signed with the team in the wake of Colt McCoy‘s injury.

Washington said they signed Sanchez after Alex Smith‘s injury because he was familiar with the system. Sunday’s game can be used for evidence by those that believe that’s of limited value when the quarterback can’t actually execute it.