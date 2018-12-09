Mike Tomlin suggests Ben Roethsliberger could have returned sooner than he did

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2018, 9:00 PM EST
The Steelers lost quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. He returned with 5:20 to play. Apparently, he could have returned sooner.

Coach Mike Tomlin provided a confusing explanation to reporters after the game regarding the decision to hold Ben until late in the fourth quarter.

“He got looked at at halftime,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media. “He got treatment. He came back out. We were waiting to see if he was going to be able to come back in  — he was. Probably could have come in a series or so sooner. But we were in the rhythm and flow of the game. He was ready to go when he got back out there.”

Implicit in the response is that the Steelers specifically held Roethlisberger out, not that he was resisting coming back in the game.

In other words, be sure to check out Ben’s next appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, when he apportions blame to everyone. But himself, presumably.

24 responses to “Mike Tomlin suggests Ben Roethsliberger could have returned sooner than he did

  6. “Now remember when your time comes, Josh: it looks more heroic of you wait a little bit longer before coming back in the game. Another free tip: from time to time after you get hit, army crawl away afterwards to show real grit and people will call you a warrior! Remember that!”

  7. “But we were in the rhythm and flow of the game. He was ready to go when he got back out there.”

    —————–

    Tomlin is, I’m sure a nice person, but as a coach he is an imbecile. Flow of the game???? What, watch Dobbs throw incompletion after incompletion? Dude is clueless.

  8. First you claim this is a must-win “playoff” game, then you keep your backup quarterback in like it’s week 2 of the preseason???

    When was the last time you had the Steelers prepared to play against a last place opponent???

    Sorry Tomlin we’ve had enough!

  9. Ben played the last TD drive of the first half with that injury and handled it fine. That drive gave the Steelers momentum going into halftime. It makes no sense to put Dobbs in to start the half and to keep him in after the INT. Another coaching blunder by Tomlin. Can’t blame Ben for this one.

  11. Tomlin’s In-game strategies are becoming atrocious. He didn’t call a timeout when Oakland was driving at the 6-yard line late in OT, giving his team only 18 seconds with the ball after Raiders took the lead. Also, he decided to leave Dobbs in, despite Ben being healthy enough to play. Also his drafting on the D side of the ball the last 10 years has been more than suspect.

  14. Ben’s next appearance on 93.7 The Fan
    ——————————

    Ben, ” Wow, I had six broken ribs, a dislocated sternum and a fragment of rib stuck through my left ventricle, but, I knew the team needed me so I managed to tough it out and play.”

  15. Disrespected and underestimated a bad Raider team. This is the NFL you can’t lift your foot off the pedal. You have to play to the whistle or you get beat.

    If he could have come back earlier why didn’t he? Isn’t the head coach supposed to know everything. Especially, the availability of his HOF quarterback. If he didn’t know, he should have. If he knew and didn’t play him that’s also on him.

  16. This makes no sense

    First you say :Implicit in the response is that the Steelers specifically held Roethlisberger out, not that he was resisting coming back in the game.

    Then you say : In other words, be sure to check out Ben’s next appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, when he apportions blame to everyone. But himself, presumably.

    If it was Tomlins fault for not putting Ben in then why are you saying Ben will blame everyone but himself? This is a game where it truly wasn’t bens fault. Being with Connors, and Boswell stinking it up as he as many times this year and tom,on not putting Ben back in is why the steelers lost.

  17. Ben was not hurt in this game nor any other where he’s come out and gone back in. It’s all an act by the biggest drama queen in NFL history.

  19. Anyone still think Mike Tomlin deserves to be the coach of this football team? You are foolish. I am sick to my stomach.

  21. I love it. Now that the media has beaten the Aaron Rodgers / Mike McCarthy “controversy” to death, they’ll try to start one between Big Ben and Tomlin.

