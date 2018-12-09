Mitchell Trubisky active and will start for the Bears

Getty Images

The Bears took quarterback Mitchell Trubisky off the injury report late in the week, after he missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

Now he’s officially back.

The Bears deactivated quarterback Tyler Bray, making it clear that Trubisky’s ready to roll tonight against the Rams.

Also inactive for the Bears wide receiver Kevin White, defensive back Deon Bush, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

For the Rams, the inactives are defensive back Darious Williams, running back Malcolm Brown, outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, tight end Johnny Mundt, defensive tackle Tanzel Smart, and outside linebacker Matt Longacre.