Packers embark on wide-ranging search, with no outside help

It became abundantly clear in the first two minutes of Sunday’s game against the Falcons that red-flag happy interim coach Joe Philbin won’t be a viable candidate for the full-time coaching gig in Green Bay. So what will the Packers do?

A league source tells PFT that the Packers will handle the search on their own, with no outside search firm. But they nevertheless will cast a very wide net, looking at a broad variety of candidates to succeed Mike McCarthy.

December will entail reaching out to college coaches, along with pro coaches who currently aren’t attached to a team. After the regular season ends, the Packers will begin talking to assistant coaches currently with other teams.

The Packers also aren’t ruling out the possibility of trying to hire a current head coach from another team. John Harbaugh could be a possibility, if that’s the approach the Packers take.

And while the Packers don’t plan to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers involved in the process, they plan to listen to anything he or any other player may have to say. But that’s not an absolute rule; if, for example, a candidate wants to meet with Rodgers as part of the interview process, the Packers quite possibly would allow that to happen.

Ultimately, that relationship with Rodgers will be critical to the hire. The Packers have made a major financial commitment to Rodgers, and the next coach will have to be ready to get the most out of Rodgers.