Packers win Joe Philbin’s debut, Falcons’ collapse continues

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
Getty Images

When the schedule came out, today’s Falcons-Packers game looked like it should be a December battle between NFC playoff contenders. This game was anything but.

Instead, it was a fairly uninspiring game between one team that has already fired its coach, and another team that might have to start thinking about firing its coach. The Packers jumped out to a 34-7 lead by the third quarter, the Falcons scored twice in garbage time, and the final was Packers 34, Falcons 20.

The Packers, in interim head coach Joe Philbin’s debut, easily beat the Falcons, whose coach Dan Quinn might be starting to feel his seat get a little hot. The Falcons, who believed they were a playoff contender, fall to 4-9 with today’s loss.

Green Bay isn’t a whole lot better, at 5-7-1. But against the Falcons’ terrible defense, Aaron Rodgers got comfortable and found plenty of open receivers to finish 21 for 32 for 196 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Neither one of these teams is going anywhere, but perhaps this result can give the Packers a strong finish. The Falcons will not even have that.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Packers win Joe Philbin’s debut, Falcons’ collapse continues

  4. McCarthy is pleased. And Aaron is all that really matters.
    But then, some of us knew that all along.

  7. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    It’s going to be tough to catch the Bears because I don’t think they’ll lose out.

    The Vikings, though, could easily lose out.

    ——————————
    Maybe just enjoy the win, they are few and far between for your squad the last couple years. Your obsession with the purple is unmatched.

  8. A win is a win and The other thing is the Packers needed to happen look like they are happening. It was nice to see some screens and some quick passes. Kind of like the stuff we should’ve been doing all year on third and short instead of sending all our receivers 30 yards down the field. Goes to show phillbin really had to impact on what MM called. On to Chicago.

  11. With this hard fought historic win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Green Bay Packers have managed to stay even with the Cleveland Browns at 5 – 7 – 1.

  15. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    It’s going to be tough to catch the Bears because I don’t think they’ll lose out.

    The Vikings, though, could easily lose out.
    ———————————
    The Bears and Vikings can’t both lose out, they play head to head in week 17. The only way the Pack can win the NFCN is if they win out, the Vikings lose their next 3 then beat the Bears, and the Bears lose out. Yeah it’s a lot to ask, but hey we can hope, can’t we?

  16. Congrats to Joe Philbin and the Packers. Good bounce back win.

    I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if you guys finish the season with a better record than my Vikes. Still a small chance at the playoffs for the Packers. My Vikings are not a playoff caliber team and will be stuck with the same head coach and general manager after this failed season.

    I also apologize for the 2 clowns that use multiple screen names and spend their pathetic lives obsessing on you guys.

    Skol, Vikings

  17. The Falcons have checked out for the year. That was a truly sorry performance by a team with playoff-caliber talent.

  22. On the Packers first possession, Philbin did exactly what Packers fans have been calling for — he called quick throws by Rodgers on slant patterns. But then he did exactly what McCarthy did which was to ignore their best RB the rest of that half — Aaron Jones. He gave Jones 3 carries in the first half. In the 2nd half, he gave him the ball more and Jones did what he has been doing all year — he made things happen.
    I do not want Philbin as the Packers head coach. He proved in Miami is he is not a good head coach.
    The thing the Packers should be doing is to play all their young players and rookies. In particular, they must let QB’s DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle play. It makes no sense at all not to find out if either of them are any good. Rodgers took a big shot today when he ran and then went into his slide, which could have been another serious injury for him. His head snapped back on the hit, which was not an illegal hit, but could have injured him just the same. It’s stupid to keep playing him in these meaningless games.
    I was hoping the Packers would lose today and in the rest of their games. The only thing more important than finding out which of their young players are any good, is getting the highest draft slot they can get. If I were the head coach, I’d do everything I could to NOT win these games. Call it tanking or whatever else you want to call it, but it’s the best way to improve your chances in the draft. I point to the 76’ers in the NBA. They tanked for three years and now they have three of the brightest young stars in the NBA and are the third best team in the East. A couple more pieces and they could win a championship.
    So — tank away Green Bay!!

  24. 8-8 doesn’t have a better win percentage than 8-7-1. Come on Jeff. Haha. 8-8 is .500 and 8-7-1 is like .516 or so.

  25. The Falcons haven’t been the same since that Super Bowl choke job. Kudos for the Patriots for coming back but the Falcons gave that game away.

  27. Yeah, I’m a true Packer fan. Too much cheap beer gives a bad hangover.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!