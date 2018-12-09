Packers win Joe Philbin’s debut, Falcons’ collapse continues

Getty Images

When the schedule came out, today’s Falcons-Packers game looked like it should be a December battle between NFC playoff contenders. This game was anything but.

Instead, it was a fairly uninspiring game between one team that has already fired its coach, and another team that might have to start thinking about firing its coach. The Packers jumped out to a 34-7 lead by the third quarter, the Falcons scored twice in garbage time, and the final was Packers 34, Falcons 20.

The Packers, in interim head coach Joe Philbin’s debut, easily beat the Falcons, whose coach Dan Quinn might be starting to feel his seat get a little hot. The Falcons, who believed they were a playoff contender, fall to 4-9 with today’s loss.

Green Bay isn’t a whole lot better, at 5-7-1. But against the Falcons’ terrible defense, Aaron Rodgers got comfortable and found plenty of open receivers to finish 21 for 32 for 196 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Neither one of these teams is going anywhere, but perhaps this result can give the Packers a strong finish. The Falcons will not even have that.