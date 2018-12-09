Panthers get a rare turnover, take advantage

AP

The Panthers have created one turnover in their previous four games. It’s probably not a coincidence that they’ve lost all four of those games.

But when they got back on the board Sunday, it made an immediate difference against the Browns.

After Luke Kuechly forced a Rashard Higgins fumble, Thomas Davis recovered it and the Panthers took quick advantage of the field position.

Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown of the day give plays later, and the Panthers took a 14-7 lead over the Browns.

McCaffrey’s first score came after one of their typical methodical drives, with the second-year back touching it on seven of 10 plays. He already has 46 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in just over a quarter.

The Browns answered with some big-play offense, with Baker Mayfield hitting Breshad Perriman for a 66-yard strike, which set up Jarvis Landry‘s 3-yard touchdown run.