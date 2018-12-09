Patrick Mahomes wows as Chiefs stage comeback

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 9, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
Getty Images

The Ravens appeared to have the Chiefs right where they wanted them. And then Patrick Mahomes did what Patrick Mahomes does.

With the Chiefs down 24-17 in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter, Mahomes turned a fourth-and-9 into an incredible running throw to Tyreek Hill for a big gain, then threw a touchdown pass on the next fourth down, as the Chiefs tied it up 24-24.

And then Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been struggling with ball security all season, was strip-sacked on the ensuing possession, setting up the Chiefs in territory for the game-winning field goal. Fortunately for Baltimore, the Chiefs’ field goal missed as time expired, sending the game into overtime.

But in overtime, Mahomes again marched the Chiefs down the field, got lucky when he fumbled only to have offensive lineman Eric Fisher recover, and this time the Chiefs’ field goal was good, to give Kansas City a 27-24 lead. The Ravens were unable to score on the ensuing possession, and the Chiefs won.

Behind Mahomes’ 377 passing yards, the Chiefs improved to 11-2, clinched a playoff berth and, thanks to Houston and New England losing, now are the overwhelming favorites to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. With the Chargers coming to Kansas City on Thursday night, everything is setting up for the road to the Super Bowl to go through Kansas City.

The Ravens fall to 7-6, and if they miss the playoffs, they’ll look back at this one as a major missed opportunity.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Patrick Mahomes wows as Chiefs stage comeback

  3. And we also saw that Lamar Jackson is not a QB – he is only a running back and the last drive proves he’ll never be anything more than another gimmick.

  11. Obviously Mahomes has incredible talent. But it can’t be overlooked how much it helped him to sit a year, holding a clipboard and learning.

    Incredible comeback, exciting to watch!

  12. The Ravens took KC to OT and held them to under 30 points. I’d say the Ravens did well. But we need a little more from the offense. I hope Lamar has is oaky.

  17. Watkins and Berry, or over 20 million sitting on the bench is starting to show up. This was a game not having Kareem Hunt also really showed up. Too bad Hunt made such a horrible choice.

    Injuries are part of it, but Chiefs have a lot of money riding the pine. Hopefully Watkins can get back. I have no thoughts on Berry, the weekly “this is his week” is overplayed and tiresome. To be out for 13 weeks is a pretty questionable play by management. Should’ve put him on IR and gotten someone else some experience.

  21. Time to put Flacco back in to finish out the season, then go back to the drawing board in the offseason because Jackson has a long ways to go before he will be the answer at QB.

  22. I watched some of this today and saw Jackson for the first time. He can throw just fine, I don’t know what the hell most of you guys are talking about. But in his first year playing, their only hope at a playoff run is with him keeping some of those option plays. He’s obviously not ready to lead them as a pocket passer.

  23. .
    @statman

    patsfans4life is a NYJs fan who posts with a Patriots screen name. He says outrageous things that are sub moronic. Later he’ll be posting that Hill is too slow for the NFL, or that Mahomes was a wasted pick. They should have drafted a punter. Sad.
    .

  24. At this point nobody in the NFL is safe against the Chiefs. Nobody they will play from here out has a stronger defense then they’ve already played this season. Nobody from here out will have a stronger Offense than they’ve played. Do the Rams best KC twice in one season when they aren’t on home turf? No. The saints are the the only unknown and they were held to 10 points by the Cowboys. Questions about the legitimacy of Holmes are now answered. Those who think the Chiefs are a fluke are now just lying to themselves. Reid is not making the same mistakes. No Hunt. No Watkins. No Berry. No Dr on the front line. It does not matter what team you support, if you can pick any team in the NFL to play in the Super Bowl I 100% guarantee you will pick any other team in the National Football League than the Kansas City Chiefs.

  25. And before Pats fans pop their head in let me say that there is no way they play Mahomes again after a full season of experience, without homefield advantage, and still win on a last second field goal.

    Anybody notice how well Ware played after having a week to game plan for him instead of a day?

  27. TheWizard says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:16 pm
    I watched some of this today and saw Jackson for the first time. He can throw just fine, I don’t know what the hell most of you guys are talking about. But in his first year playing, their only hope at a playoff run is with him keeping some of those option plays. He’s obviously not ready to lead them as a pocket passer.
    ————————-

    You must have saw one of maybe two or three good throws that weren’t soft and wobbly all game.

  28. unbridledsexy says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:34 pm
    You must have saw one of maybe two or three good throws that weren’t soft and wobbly all game.
    -_____-
    2 TDs and 100.5QBR on top of 70+ rushing yards is pretty good for a guy that people like you claimed is only a WR

  29. As a football fan, I can say this game was excellent. As a Ravens fan, it was heartbreaking. BAL was able to keep Mahomes in check, for most of the game. But he did what great QBs do: stay poised. Of course there’s a little bit of good luck in there, too—but they deserved the win. The D had multiple opportunities to stop KC on 3rd-20 or 4th and long, but they just couldn’t shake them.

  30. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 9, 2018 at 4:39 pm
    The Patriots run game can win at Arrowhead in the playoff.
    ——————-

    Lol… The Patriots couldnt even stop the Dolphins on the very last play.
    And the best and funny part is watch 2 patriots collide into each other and still miss the tackle

  31. Mahommes is great, no doubt. The Chiefs scouting department deserves some credit for recognizing his talent. Andy Reid and his staff deserve credit for his development. That being said, homefield advantage for the Chiefs would be huge. I hope they stay healthy and pull it off. Andy Reid, the Chiefs, and their fans are all overdue for a Lombardi trophy.

  32. 6ball says:
    December 9, 2018 at 5:17 pm
    .
    @statman

    patsfans4life is a NYJs fan who posts with a Patriots screen name. He says outrageous things that are sub moronic. Later he’ll be posting that Hill is too slow for the NFL, or that Mahomes was a wasted pick. They should have drafted a punter. Sad.

    ————
    Wow!!! I have never seen somebody troll as much as u do.
    Ur accusing somebody being a jets fan. So what if he is.. U have the right to like any team or how many teams u want. There is no limit.

    Commen sense is a real thing u now

    Trolling is a cowardly act

  33. Jackson should be on the bench for year 1 like Mahomes did. Saying he’s not an NFL QB yet, is just too premature.

    The game is too fast to learn year 1. I hope it doesn’t make him plateau too soon in development. Old habits die hard.

  34. Will the media keep trying to prop up Drew Brees as the MVP after being shut down 3 weeks in a row now, or are we finally done with that ridiculous charade?

    377 yards and 2 TD against the number one D in football, Mahomes put the team on his back yet again and willed them to another win. Multiple ridiculous throws that no other player in football would even consider attempting. It’s not even fun watching other football games he’s not involved in. Watching Dak Prescott right now, I feel like I’m watching a high school QB.

    He is the MVP of the league without question. Anyone who has seen him play and can set aside their jealousy that he’s not on their team can clearly see you are watching a legend being born. No, it’s not too soon to say that. He’s amazing.

  35. Last week Peter King said Drew Brees couldn’t have many more games like he did against Dallas, and still win the MVP. Wonder what he’ll have to say tomorrow?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!