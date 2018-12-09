Patriots lead 27-21 as Ryan Tannehill limps to locker room

AP

Ryan Tannehill took his third sack of the day, and the Dolphins hope it wasn’t his last play of the day.

The Dolphins quarterback was taken down by defensive tackle Adam Butler with 46 seconds remaining in the first half. It appeared Ju’Wuan James accidentally stepped on Tannehill’s foot.

Tannehill gave a thumbs up as he limped to the locker room.

Brock Osweiler replaced Tannehill and was sacked on his first pass attempt, and Matt Haack had a second punt blocked today.

The Patriots lead 27-21 in what was an entertaining first half.

New England scored a touchdown on an 18-yard drive after Albert McClellan blocked Haack’s first punt. The second block, which technically doesn’t count as a block since it went forward 2 yards, allowed the Patriots to take over at the Dolphins 15 with 30 seconds remaining in the half. They couldn’t convert.

Tom Brady was sacked on third down by Robert Quinn with the clock running and no timeouts.

The Patriots have 259 yards, and Brady has thrown three touchdowns. Brady is 18-of-26 for 231 yards.

James Develin, who scored two touchdowns last week, had a 2-yard touchdown run.

The Dolphins have 204 yards, with 142 coming on the ground. Tannehill is 5-for-8 for 96 yards and a touchdown, a 7-yarder to Kenny Stills.