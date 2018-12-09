Patriots score quickly but miss PAT

AP

New England has lost four of its past five games against the Dolphins in Miami, but the Patriots are having no problems so far today.

The Patriots took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 12 plays. They made all three third-down conversions.

James Develin scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point, hitting the right upright with the kick.

Tom Brady went 4-for-4 for 51 yards, with Julian Edelman catching two passes for 21 yards and Josh Gordon one for 16.

Sony Michel had seven carries for 22 yards.