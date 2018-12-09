Ravens: Patrick Ricard’s past tweets featuring racist language “unacceptable”

Getty Images

Patrick Ricard has seen time at fullback and defensive tackle for the Ravens this season, but he won’t play any snaps against the Chiefs on Sunday because he’s on the inactive list.

Ricard will likely still be sought out by reporters after the game, however. Tweets he posted in 2011 and 2012 featuring the N-word surfaced this weekend. Ricard was in high school at the time and the Ravens issued a statement before Sunday’s game saying that Ricard is likely to address them later in the day.

“The tweets are totally unacceptable, and we have addressed the matter with Pat. We expect he’ll have something to say later today after the game.”

Ricard is a healthy scratch for the second straight week. He’s played 96 offensive snaps, 47 defensive snaps and 45 on special teams this season.