Report: Joe Flacco likely to be No. 2 quarterback on Sunday

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco moved up to a full practice on Friday, although head coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco’s hip injury was not yet cleared for a return to game action.

Harbaugh also said that Flacco could be active for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and it appears that will be the case.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Flacco is likely to be one of the 46 Ravens active for the game. He adds that Flacco would serve as a backup to rookie Lamar Jackson under that scenario.

Jackson has started the last three games for the Ravens and the Ravens have won all three to strengthen their playoff hopes. That makes it hard to contemplate a change and the choice to stick with him here may signal that, barring injury, Flacco’s made his final start for the Ravens.

The Ravens used Jackson on offense a fair amount before Flacco was injured and having both active on Sunday could mean more mixing and matching for the Ravens. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, via the Baltimore Sun, the team has to “make sure we’re ready for both guys” when discussing that possibility this week.