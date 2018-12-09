Report: Reggie McKenzie out in Oakland after the season

Posted by Mike Florio on December 9, 2018, 10:54 AM EST
Getty Images

When the Raiders made Jon Gruden the coach and essentially gave him the keys to the franchise, some expected G.M. Reggie McKenzie to walk away. He didn’t then, but soon he apparently will.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that McKenzie will be out after the 2018 season ends.

It’s not a surprise. Gruden has spent much of his first year in Oakland undoing much of what McKenzie had accomplished in building a team that made it to the playoffs in 2016. Gruden has traded McKenzie first-rounder Khalil Mack and McKenzie first-rounder Amari Cooper. Gruden also has brought in a slew of his own players, players McKenzie may not have otherwise wanted.

So now Gruden will get what he was expected to seek a year ago: Someone who will set the table for him, with players he want. Which will again call into question his abilities as a personnel evaluator.

Rumors abounded during the offseason that Gruden’s former Oakland and Tampa Bay lieutenant Bruce Allen would be heading to the Raiders. Allen denied it in May, and he’ll likely have to deny it again in January, because the rumors will surely resurface.

Then again, given recent events in Washington, there’s a chance that Allen will be available come January, if/when Washington owner Daniel Snyder decides to make a change at the top of the organization.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Report: Reggie McKenzie out in Oakland after the season

  1. Gruden and Bruce Allen deserve each other. Reggie McKenzie should land on his feet while Gruden continues to faceplant and ruin what’s left of the Raiders.

  2. Gannon carried the Raiders during his first stint, then he had the benefit of taking over a well built and ready Tony Dungy team. Then he got canned. Gruden isn’t all that

  3. So Gruden managed to oust Reggie McKenzie with the Raiders much faster than he did with Rich McKay with the Bucs. Just like the “coaching legend” willfully destroyed the Raiders roster with a lot more speed than it took him to dismantle the Bucs team.

    McKenzie was flawed and had his share of botched drafts/trades, but as this article accurately points out, his 2014 draft was probably the best in the last few decades of Raiders history and Amari Cooper in 2015 was also solid. So at least McKenzie has a demonstrated capability of conducting some excellent drafts and transactions.

    On the other hand, Gruden has a demonstrated track record of abysmal drafts from his days in Tampa and also with most of the 2018 Raiders draft class. Which means that that haul of 1st rounders (that weren’t worth it for Khalil Mack) probably won’t even pan out.

    For as long as Gruden is with the Raiders, I honestly don’t see much chance of the Raiders winning more than 4 games in any season. And it’ll take several years AFTER Gruden is finally gone for the Raiders to even approach respectability. All because Son-of-Al wanted to hustle a few more season ticket sales with bringing Gruden back as a publicity stunt.

  4. Reggie was trash. Mack fell into his lap, and other than Cooper, Carr, and Gabe Jackson, who else of note has he drafted. He’s wiffed on more draft picks than Adam Dunn did on fastballs. Anybody can fix the cap by cutting players, but being a former linebacker and ignoring the position the entire time is unacceptable. He should’ve been gone when Gruden was hired.

  5. klutch14u says:
    December 9, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Gannon carried the Raiders during his first stint, then he had the benefit of taking over a well built and ready Tony Dungy team. Then he got canned. Gruden isn’t all that

    ===============

    Gruden actually wasn’t all that in his first Raiders stint either. He didn’t have his first winning record until his 3rd year. And the winning teams that Gruden coached in his erd and 4th years were assembled by Al Davis. In reality, Gruden was no better in his first Raiders stint than Art Shell was in his first stint.

  6. Reggie has been horrible at drafting. Ron Wolf once said “Reggie has an eye for talent”. Funny how his son Elliot got promoted when the Raiders took the bait and hired Reggie away from Green Bay.

  10. TheDPR says:

    Gruden and Bruce Allen deserve each other. Reggie McKenzie should land on his feet while Gruden continues to faceplant and ruin what’s left of the Raiders.
    =================================================

    Since he became GM, the team he built is 38-70. Where is he going to “land on his feet”?

  11. Good, Reggie is a great guy but his draft history is below average. With the amount of draft picks at our disposal we need a GM who will hit on most of those picks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!