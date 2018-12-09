Report: Xavien Howard had knee surgery

Getty Images

The man who intercepted a pair of passes in each of Miami’s last two games won’t play Sunday as he recovers from knee surgery.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that cornerback Xavien Howard recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The injury and the procedure will keep Howard out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The surgery may not keep him out for next Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

The report describes the surgery as the trimming of a meniscus. That results in less padding in the knee moving forward. A meniscus repair keeps the cushion in place, but it entails a much longer recovery time.

Howard was named the AFC defensive player of the week for his two interceptions last Sunday against the Bills. Last year against the Patriots, Howard intercepted two Tom Brady passes in a Miami win.