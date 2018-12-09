Ryan Tannehill returns

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill returned for the second half after missing two plays to end the first half.

Tannehill went 2-for-3 for 13 yards on the Dolphins’ first drive of the second half. He had Miami moving, completing an 11-yard pass to Frank Gore to midfield but Laremy Tunsil was called for illegal use of hands.

Tannehill’s injury came on a sack by defensive tackle Adam Butler with 46 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It appeared Ja’Wuan James accidentally stepped on Tannehill’s foot.

Tannehill limped to the locker room.

It nearly was a disastrous sequence for the Dolphins to end the half, but Robert Quinn saved the day for Miami with a sack of Tom Brady on the final play of the first half. The Patriots were on the Miami 2-yard line before the sack.

The Dolphins averted even more trouble when Gore fumbled on the first play of the second half. Miami recovered, although a chuck of grass was lost, prompting the grounds crew to try to fix the hole.