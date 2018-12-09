Saints bounce back to beat Bucs, clinch NFC South

AP

As it turns out, six quarters was enough of a break for the Saints offense.

Overcoming last week’s loss to Dallas and a first half in which they were limited to a field goal, the Saints came back to beat the Buccaneers 28-14.

The win moved them to 11-2, and clinched the NFC South title for the Saints, as they’re well on track to secure a bye week in the postseason as well.

The Saints found their form after an ugly first half, as the Bucs held them to just 104 yards. But in the second half, the Saints defense shut out the Bucs, and the offense did what we’re used to.

Drew Brees finished 24-of-31 for 201 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, and dove over the top for a touchdown which gave them the lead they wouldn’t give back.

They may not catch the Rams for home field advantage, but they’re doing the things they need to do to get the home games in the playoffs they clearly need.