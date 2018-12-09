Sam Darnold back, LeSean McCoy questionable with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Jets got their starting quarterback back in the lineup after an injury scare, but the Bills are without their starting running back.

Sam Darnold left for the locker room after the first Jets drive and the team called him questionable to return with a foot injury. Darnold, who missed the last three games with a foot injury, returned to the game after missing one series in the first quarter.

While Darnold was getting back on the field, LeSean McCoy was standing on the Bills sideline with a heavy coat on his shoulders. He’s being called questionable to return from a hamstring injury. McCoy had two carries for one yard and dropped a pass before exiting.

McCoy’s absence hasn’t hurt the Bills. After the Jets got a field goal following a Josh Allen fumble, the Bills drove 75 yards and extended their lead to 14-3 on a 15-yard run by wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.