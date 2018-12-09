Sam Darnold to locker room after one drive

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold‘s return to the lineup might have been a brief one.

Darnold started against the Bills on Sunday after missing the last three games with a foot injury, but he headed back to the locker room after a three and out to open the game. There’s been no word on the exact issue that led Darnold to leave the game, but he was limping a bit on his way down the tunnel.

Darnold handed the ball off twice before running for nine yards on third down. It appeared that Darnold may have been expecting to hand the ball off to running back Elijah McGuire, but he improvised to gain some yards on what might have been his final play of the game.

The Jets punted on the next play, but got the ball back quickly when Kevin Pierre-Louis forced Josh Allen to fumble on Allen’s latest foray as a runner. Josh McCown came in at quarterback, but the team had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal that cut Buffalo’s lead to 7-3 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

UPDATE 1:29 p.m. ET: The Jets say Darnold is questionable with a foot injury.