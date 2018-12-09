Saquon Barkley busts loose and Giants are up 17-0

Getty Images

Washington was 6-2 after eight games this season and the Giants were 1-7, but the teams may wind up switching spots in the standings before the year is over.

The Giants are well on their way to their fourth win in the last five weeks with just under nine minutes to play in the first half. Saquon Barkley went 78 yards for a touchdown one play after Tress Way‘s fifth punt of the afternoon and the Giants are up 17-0 on the road.

The run put Barkley over 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season.

It’s hard to imagine Washington scoring 18 points all day as they’ve generated 38 yards and an interception that Curtis Riley returned for a touchdown on their 21 offensive plays so far this season. That’s about what you’d expect from an offense run by Mark Sanchez a few weeks after he was signed off the street, but t doesn’t make it any easier to watch.