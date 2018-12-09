Steelers grab 14-10 lead just before half

Getty Images

It looked like the Raiders were going to head to halftime with at least a tie, but a review of an attempted catch by Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left them in a different position.

Smith-Schuster tried to get his feet down in the back of the end zone after going up to get a Ben Roethlisberger pass and officials ruled it incomplete on the field. Replay showed that Smith-Schuster got his feet down while controlling the ball, however, and Chris Boswell‘s extra point caromed in off the upright to send the Steelers into halftime with a 14-10 lead.

That’s a tough pill for the Raiders to swallow because they had a pretty successful half when you compare it to some of their previous efforts. They moved the ball easily for a game-opening touchdown and put together another scoring drive in the second quarter. Their defense sacked Roethlisberger once and shut down the James Conner-less running game for the entire half.

That wasn’t enough to head into the break with a lead, however, and now the Raiders will have to rally if the Steelers’ losing streak is going to grow to three games.