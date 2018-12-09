T.Y. Hilton owns the Texans again

Getty Images

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was nursing a shoulder injury and a question to play Sunday. He was the Colts’ best weapon on offense.

Yet, the Texans somehow couldn’t stop him.

Hilton caught nine passes for 199 yards in the Colts’ 24-21 victory over the Texans. He had four catches for 115 yards against the Texans earlier this season.

“I think throughout the week we noticed some things where we thought we could take advantage of T.Y.’s speed and his maneuverability,” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said in his press conference after the game. “T.Y. does some things very special. He does something things that not many other people can do. So we saw I think some opportunities through film that we thought we could take advantage of. Once we got that first one, it was like, ‘OK, yeah here we go, let’s get it.’

“When T.Y.’s in the zone, he’s in the zone, man. It’s fun to play with him. It’s an honor to play with him, and I sincerely mean that.”

Hilton has more yards against the Texans than any other opponent. The only other team he has 1,000 career yards against is the Jaguars.

In 14 career games against the Texans, Hilton has 76 catches for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns.

For whatever reason, he loves playing in Houston. Hilton has played there seven times, surpassing 100 yards four times.

Hilton has 32 receptions for 734 yards and seven touchdowns in seven trips to NRG Stadium.

“Like everybody says, this is my second home,” Hilton said. “It feels good. We had some matchups that we liked, and we took advantage of them.”