T.Y. Hilton set to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton missed two days of practice this week with a shoulder injury, but returned to work for the Colts on Friday before being listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC South showdown with the Texans.

Colts head coach Frank Reich removed any mystery about what the team’s call will be with Hilton on Sunday morning. Reich told James Palmer of NFL Media that Hilton will play and that the team is “expecting the best from him” against Houston.

Hilton had four catches for 115 yards in a 37-34 loss to the Texans in Week Four. He had eight catches for 77 yards in last Sunday’s loss.

The Colts have ruled out tight end Mo Alie-Cox, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, center Ryan Kelly and safety Mike Mitchell on Friday. Tight end Eric Ebron is set to play after missing two days of practice with a back injury and an illness.