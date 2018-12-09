Tannehill knew “Boise” would work when it was down to Drake vs. Gronkowski

Getty Images

The Dolphins have a walkoff win for the ages on Sunday when a multi-lateral play delivered a 69-yard touchdown from running back Kenyan Drake that turned a 33-28 deficit into a 34-33 victory. After the game, quarterback Ryan Tannehill discussed the play by phone with PFT.

Tannehill said that the Dolphins practice the play — called “Boise” because it was taken from the game-winning hook-and-lateral play from the Boise State-Oklahoma Fiesta Bowl on January 1, 2007 — every other week during walk-through practices. As designed, however, receiver DeVante Parker is supposed to try to run it in.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters that he initially was upset with Parker for flipping the ball to Kenyan Drake; Tannehill said that he was yelling for Parker to pitch it.

Tannehill said that he realized the play had a very good chance end in a touchdown once it was down to Drake and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was on the field presumably to defend against a Hail Mary play that wasn’t going to happen with the snap coming 69 yards from paydirt.

Now 7-6, the Dolphins have a very good chance to make a late run at the postseason, especially since the sixth-seeded Ravens fell from 7-5 to 7-6 on Sunday in Kansas City.