Texans use two Colts’ penalties to take 7-0 lead

AP

The Colts intercepted Deshaun Watson in the end zone, but it didn’t count. Indianapolis had two hits on defenseless receivers, costing them 19 yards in penalties, but even bigger, the ball.

Houston took advantage with a 3-yard touchdown run by Alfred Blue.

Linebacker Matthew Adams, who the league just fined $26,739 for leading with his helmet on a hit on Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler last week, has another fine headed his way. He was penalized 15 yards for hitting Jordan Akins after a 27-yard catch from Watson.

The Colts had another on the goal line when DeAndre Carter was hit by Malik Hooker, forcing the ball into the air. Clayton Geathers intercepted it, but the penalty on Hooker gave the Texans 4 yards, a first down and the ball back.

Blue scored on the next play, and the Texans lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

The Texans had 97 yards in the first quarter and the Colts 31.