Tyreek Hill, Spencer Ware suffer injuries

The Chiefs took a lead into halftime against the Ravens today, but it remains to be seen whether they come out of the locker room at full strength.

Two important players on the offense, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Spencer Ware, have suffered injuries. Hill suffered a heel injury and Ware suffered a shoulder injury, and both are questionable to return.

Kansas city is getting a strong game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is making his usual array of sensational passes. He may need to do even more than usual, though, if he doesn’t have his best playmakers available to him.

The Chiefs are up 17-10 at the break.

UPDATE: Both players returned in the second half.