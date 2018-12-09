Tyron Smith expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has missed the last two games with recurring stingers, but he was able to practice on a limited basis this week and the team gave him a questionable listing on Friday’s injury report.

That listing indicated hope that Smith will be able to play against the Eagles and it looks like that hope is going to be realized. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is expected to be in the lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Cameron Fleming filled in for Smith over the last two weeks and will be on hand in the event Smith can’t hold up in his return to action.

Rapoport also reports that wide receiver Michael Gallup should play for Dallas after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.