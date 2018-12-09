Tyron Smith, Jason Peters are active; Taco Charlton a healthy scratch

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Eagles both will have their starting left tackles.

Tyron Smith will dress after missing the past two games with a stringer. He was a limited participant in practice all week, and the Cowboys listed him as questionable in their status report.

Peterson was questionable with an ankle injury.

Receiver Michael Gallup also will play for the Cowboys after sitting out Friday’s practice with an illness.

The Cowboys’ inactives are receiver Tavon Austin (groin), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), quarterback Mike White, defensive end Taco Charlton and linebacker Chris Covington.

Charlton, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2017, did not appear on the team’s injury report this week. He played only four snaps against the Saints last week.

The Eagles’ inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, cornerback Avonte Maddox (knee), cornerback Chandon Sullivan, linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back).

The Eagles will have defensive end Michael Bennett, who was questionable with a foot injury.