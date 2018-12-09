Ziggy Ansah among injured Lions in ugly game in Arizona

Getty Images

The football in Arizona today is ugly, particularly because of all the injuries.

Several players have gone down with injuries, most notably Ziggy Ansah, the Lions defensive end who has already been ruled out for the rest of the game because of a shoulder injury. Ansah has missed most of this season because of a shoulder injury, and now it’s fair to wonder if he’s going to get shut down because of the shoulder. It could even be Ansah’s last game as a Lion, as he becomes a free agent in March.

Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner was also carted off, and several other players have been banged up and left the field for short timers. The field conditions look poor in Arizona, although none of the injuries seemed to be caused by bad footing.

The offenses have been ugly as well, with the Lions leading 3-0 just before halftime.