14th Sunday becomes the most-watched since 2016

Getty Images

Sunday was a great day of football. Not coincidentally, it led to a great day of football consumption on TV.

Via Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily, Sunday’s games delivered the best overnight rating for the four viewing windows of the year, and the highest since the 2016 season.

Overall, the three networks carrying Sunday games saw an eight-percent increase in overnight ratings.

The FOX rating for Eagles-Cowboys was flat in comparison to last year’s Eagles-Rams game in the same spot. The NBC rating for Rams-Bears beat last year’s Week 14 Ravens-Steelers game by 12 percent, peaking at 14.2.

For CBS, an early window led by Ravens-Chiefs became the network’s best singleheader rating since Week 14 of 2016.

So, again, more people watch good games. Fewer people watch bad games. That trend bodes well for the next couple of weeks in prime time, which features Vikings-Seahawks tonight, Chargers-Chiefs on Thursday, Eagles-Rams on Sunday, Saints-Panthers next Monday, and Chiefs-Seahawks the following Sunday.