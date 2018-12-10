Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill playing like we need him to play

Getty Images

Given the way Sunday’s game between the Dolphins and Patriots came to an end, it was hard to remember all the details from the first 59-plus minutes of action.

One development that seemed troubling for Miami was quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s early departure for the locker room before halftime. Tannehill hurt his ankle while getting sacked and missed two plays before returning in the second half. Tannehill looked like he was bothered by the injury at times once back on the field, but he threw a touchdown in the third quarter and then got the ball rolling on Kenyan Drake‘s winner on the final play of the game.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Tannehill is sore, but is “walking around” and appears to be alright. Gase also said that the quarterback has been giving the team exactly what they need in recent weeks.

“He’s played the way we needed him to play the last few games,” Gase said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s protected the football, found open guys and ran the offense.”

Tannehill is 47-of-68 for 606 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception in his three games since returning from a right shoulder injury. The Dolphins have won two of those games, which leaves them in the playoff race with three games to go in the regular season.