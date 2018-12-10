Adam Thielen leaves with ankle injury

Posted by Charean Williams on December 10, 2018, 10:54 PM EST
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen went over the 100-catch mark for the season. While it’s been a great year for Thielen, it hasn’t been a great game.

He has only three catches for 23 yards and injured his ankle when Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin accidentally rolled over the back of Thielen’s leg while defending a pass in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings list him as questionable to return.

Minnesota also lost right tackle Brian O'Neill in the fourth quarter as he limped off after being rolled from behind. Rashod Hill replaced him.

Thielen is only the third player in Vikings history with 100 receptions in a single season. He joins Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

Thielen now has 101 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

UPDATE 11:00 P.M. ET: Thielen returned on the Vikings’ next series and made a 35-yard catch.

11 responses to “Adam Thielen leaves with ankle injury

  4. This is the most pathetic offensive performance I have ever seen in a Professional football team. It is clearly obvious Minnesota’s offensive coordinator is not working out Flip is way over his head, the offense is predictable and flat. It is also painfully obvious Rick Speilman simply is not getting the job done. His complete ignoring of the offensive line in the draft has killed what may have been a Super Bowl run. How many years is the Wilf Bros. going to allow this clown to over spend on free agenst that lose their desire to go 100% after they get their big contracts. I doubt if Minnesota wins another game this year! They are playing at Pop Warner level and I am totally disgusted with the direction of the team. The Vikings are up against the wall as far as Cap money goes. Coach Zimmer is Lost in the world of modern football and the game has passed him offensively. Look for some heads to roll after the season, especially the OC position.

  9. Did the Vikings deserve to win? Hell no? Did the officials job them on field goal block? Hell yes. They literally threw the flag and then somehow picked it up. It was a good call to begin with. 15 yards. First down. Down 6-0. Very few calls determine a game. That one might have. It’s a judgment call. But they threw the flag! That’s the injustice.

  10. turning point was that “SUPPOSID BLOCKED KICK” you can’t touch anyone jumping the pile .WAGNER clearly had both hands on his players + his foot touched a vike. i’m kinda affraid to complain about the refs + ny ” they might find a way to fine me”

  11. Atrocious offense by Minnesota. But I am not really happy about that non-call on Wagner. I saw that clear as day from my seat, and the officials even threw the flag. How did they decide to change that into the WRONG call? It’s not like Minnesota deserved to win that game anyways, and I’m not a fan. But I hate seeing suspicious officiating like that.

    Anyways, Vikings offense is horrendous. How do you have two top 10 receivers and Dalkin/Murray backfield and can’t produce an offense?

