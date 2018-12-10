Adam Thielen leaves with ankle injury

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen went over the 100-catch mark for the season. While it’s been a great year for Thielen, it hasn’t been a great game.

He has only three catches for 23 yards and injured his ankle when Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin accidentally rolled over the back of Thielen’s leg while defending a pass in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings list him as questionable to return.

Minnesota also lost right tackle Brian O'Neill in the fourth quarter as he limped off after being rolled from behind. Rashod Hill replaced him.

Thielen is only the third player in Vikings history with 100 receptions in a single season. He joins Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Randy Moss.

Thielen now has 101 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

UPDATE 11:00 P.M. ET: Thielen returned on the Vikings’ next series and made a 35-yard catch.