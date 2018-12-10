Andy Reid predicts Tyreek Hill will play

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill told Peter King that Hill’s foot is “bad.” It looks like it won’t be bad enough to keep Hill from playing on Thursday night, when the teams with the two best records in the AFC get together in prime time.

“I’m sure he is sore this morning,” coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday. “If I was a betting man I’d probably say that he plays. He loves to play the game.”

Trainers wrapped Hill’s foot so that he could continue to play, and he made a game-saving catch on fourth and nine late in regulation.

Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards in the 27-24 overtime win over the Ravens, which puts the Chiefs on track for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If they can hold off the Chargers in the AFC West.