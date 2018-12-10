Andy Reid: “There’s a chance” Eric Berry plays Thursday

Getty Images

The Chiefs listed safety Eric Berry as doubtful for the first 10 games of the regular season while he was sidelined by a heel injury that kept him from practicing or playing.

Berry has been on the practice field the last couple of weeks, which changed his listing to questionable but didn’t lead to him playing against the Raiders or Ravens. A report over the weekend indicated that he’d take the final step back to the lineup against the Chargers this Thursday, but head coach Andy Reid said on Monday, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic, that nothing is definite.

Reid would only say “there’s a chance” that Berry will play his first game since Week One of the 2017 season this week. Reid added that he knows Berry wants to get out there.

Berry’s absence hasn’t really held the Chiefs back as they’ve clinched a playoff spot and are on track for the top seed in the conference. That probably doesn’t make anyone in Kansas City any less eager to see if Berry can regain his past form over what’s left of this season.