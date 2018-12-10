Austin Ekeler’s availability for Thursday not looking good

Getty Images

It appears unlikely Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will play Thursday, making Melvin Gordon‘s status even more important for the game against the Chiefs.

Ekeler said a bruised nerve in his neck limits his mobility.

That puts Ekeler’s availability in “serious question,” Eric Williams of ESPN reports.

““You can’t let your pride get in the way of it,” Ekeler said, per Williams. “It’s football, yeah, but there’s a lot of life after football, too.”

Ekeler said he had a similar injury last year, but this one is worse.

The Chargers officially list Ekeler as day to day.

The team is hopeful Gordon can return this week after missing two games with a sprained right MCL. With a short week, though, the Chargers will not get to see how Gordon handles a week of practice.

Ekeler and Gordon’s injuries will give Justin Jackson a bigger role this week. Jackson played 21 of 57 snaps Sunday and has played only 60 offensive snaps all season.

The seventh-round pick has 22 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown in the past three games and 27 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown for the season.